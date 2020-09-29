Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance holds food giveaway event

The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance helped to organize a food giveaway event Tuesday afternoon.
Cars were lined up outside of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church as volunteers passed out boxes of food to those who need them. The event was put together by the Black Ministerial Alliance and the Northwestern Ohio Missionary Baptist Church Association to lend a helping hand to people in the community who may be struggling right now.
"We wanted to come out and partner with someone so that we can carry out the mission of the church, and that is feeding those who might be hungry and in need," said LaMont Monford, pastor of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. "When an opportunity came, we put out a call for volunteers, and you can see the evidence of people coming through."
Four more food giveaway events will be held every Tuesday through October.