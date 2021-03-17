Lima Barracudas getting ready for a big meet this weekend

The YMCA Lima Barracudas are on their way to a big swim competition this weekend.
The All-Star YMCA Zone Meet will bring people together from Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. The event takes place at Bowling Green State University beginning on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. Out of 800 swimmers that will be at the meet, the Barracudas are sending 28 competitors, some of which are competing in multiple events. They spoke to us about what it would mean to win an event this weekend.
Morgan Schimmoeller, who is competing in 4 events said, “It would mean a lot like I worked really hard to get here. I have practiced 4 days a week. Everyone has worked really hard for this and we have all been doing really good this season.”
Mason Shank, who is competing in 5 events said, “It would mean a lot from all the hard work I have been putting into it.”
Coach April Dorman said this is one of the biggest groups they have taken to the meet.