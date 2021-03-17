Lima Barracudas getting ready for a big meet this weekend

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.