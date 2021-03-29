Lima Barracudas sending one to nationals

The Lima Barracudas are sending one individual to nationals this week.
Grace Beck has qualified for the 50 yard freestyle at the YMCA National Swimming Festival this week at Miami University in Oxford. She was able to beat the qualifying time in a high school meet for Lima Senior at sectionals earlier this year with a time of 24.96 seconds. Due to COVID-19 nationals will take place at different locations where they will swim and compare times with the other locations to decide national rankings and awards. Beck is looking forward to the opportunity at hand.
She said, “This whole meet is a big meet that a lot of swimmers look up to going to and it’s something that I at one point didn’t even picture myself going to, so even just accomplishing the fact that I am going to nationals is going to be a really awesome opportunity in itself, but also racing in a big pool, and a new environment that I have never been in is going to be a really fun time as well.”
Beck’s race will take place on Wednesday.