For many schools in our area, final exams are beginning. To help their students manage the stress that comes with them, Lima Central Catholic has constructed a special week.
It is called “Stress Less Week” and each day has a theme. They include Tense-Free Tuesday and Wellness Wednesday, where students are given a stress ball and fresh fruit to prepare them for the day. The week was created by the Supporting our Students organization at the school.
The group's advisor and a counselor at LCC, Sue Janowski, says opening up conversations about mental health is important to S.O.S's goals and for the overall wellbeing of the school.
“Because exams are so stressful, well actually, right now is very stressful," says Janowski. "And the added element of having exams during this time is very stressful for students as well. So, in order for them to understand that there are certain things that they can do to relive the stress, it will only help them as they go through these stressful times.”
As part of the initiative, students are also donating gently used hoodies to Our Daily Bread for the chance to win a Destress and Unwind Gift Basket.