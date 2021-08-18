Lima Central Catholic Schools starting back Wednesday.
The hall was all a bustle as students made their way to classes. School officials decided to go with a parent’s option for their child to wear a mask or not as they are not under any COVID-19 restrictions. They do have a plan in place for live remote learning if a student would need to be quarantined due to the virus. But today was a pretty normal day as the students and teachers were getting back into the swing of things. Everyone is looking forward to the chance of getting back to school and all that goes with it.
LCC Student Senate President Gavin Caprella adds, “I feel like everybody is really excited to get back. Everything’s starting to get normal and we’re really excited to start doing more stuff.”
LCC Principal & CEO Stephanie Williams goes on to add, “Our school theme this year is Rebuild the Nest. Our Student Senate students picked that and I’m very excited about that because I do think after last year our goal is to really get back to normal. So, we want to rebuild every aspect of the school. We want to have school spirit since we are allowed to go back to normal in terms of games and things like that. We don’t have the CDC protocols and those things in place that were a little restrictive last year.”
Thursday night is the school’s first football game, and they hope the community comes out to support the T-Birds.