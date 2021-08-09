Lima City Council approved joining the national opioid litigation lawsuit settlement.
This will allow the city to get a portion of the $804 million that Ohio and the subdivisions are looking to get from the lawsuit settlement over the next 18 years. Lima is estimated to get between $243,000 and $348,000. That money will have to be used to fight the opioid epidemic locally.
“This just gets us in the state lawsuit and gets us, hopefully, some kind of money coming back to us,” says Lima City Council President John Nixon. “We don’t know how much yet but it puts us in the arena to receive funding.”
Jerome O'Neal and Frank Cage gave an update on the Downtown Lima Central District, which will be the home to restaurants, retail and residential space. They asked the council for support to extend a current street lighting and curb project that will be going on downtown to Central Avenue to include this project.