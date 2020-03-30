Lima City Council goes virtual in compliance with social distancing orders

Lima City Council held its first-ever virtual meeting on Monday. This was in compliance with the state's order to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Council voted on multiple ordinances, including the designation of 330 North Central Avenue as a historic structure. They decided to approve the ordinance. The building will become Lima's first-ever brewery, and the project will cost around six million dollars.
Council President John Nixon says, "It was very important to get that done because I think that in the future that will be a very welcome investment and development in the city of Lima.”
He says conducting the meeting virtually and with an abbreviated agenda went well overall.
He explains, "For tonight we just wanted to be able to continue with the city’s business and get it done as expeditiously as possible."
He says they will continue to hold council meetings this way. The next meeting is on April 6th at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on the G-T-V Lima Channel on Spectrum Channel 1021 and on Facebook.