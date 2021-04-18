Lima City Council has gotten a request for a tax abatement agreement with EATS investments to build a Frickers restaurant between Walmart and Premier bank on Allentown road. The investment will be nearly two million dollars and is looking to hire four full time employees and around 50 part time employees. The company is looking for a 50 percent tax abatement for the increased property valuation for the next 15 years. Construction is expected to start in September of this year and be complete by June 2022.
Council is also looking to approve naming the building at 147 south main street in lima a historic structure. The recommendation was made by the Lima Historic Preservation Board. The building is owned by local businessman, John Heaphy. He recently purchased the building and has plans to renovate the 95-year-old building as part of the revitalization that is happening in downtown Lima If approved by council, the recommendation will be forwarded to the state. If it is designated as a historic structure, there could be certain tax credits be available to finance any improvements to the building.
Speaking of downtown, council will be voting to approve Mayor David Berger’s application to create a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA. The area will cover 113 acres which would include the Downtown Central Business District, Main and Market Street corridors. People in that area carry alcoholic beverages outside of business, so long if it is designated DORA cups. City officials say the DORA would stimulate economic development for businesses and property owners in the designated area, by allowing them to offer outside dining without putting up fencing.
The meeting starts at 7 p-m Monday and will be held online, but Lima residents can watch it at home on Spectrum 1021.