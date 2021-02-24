Wednesday Afternoon, a Lima City Council Member held a press conference to discuss housing in the city.
Carla Thompson, 3rd Ward Lima City Councilwoman held the press conference in council chambers to discuss an increasing shortage in MET Housing in the city. At this press conference Thompson acknowledged the need for low to moderate income housing in the city, as she has noticed an increase in complaints that properties are being bought up in the city, and low to moderate income tenants are being evicted to make renovations on those properties to rent to higher income tenants, and they can’t find housing because of the lack of MET housing available.
She said, “It’s great to build up the neighborhood, to make renovations, but this community is not ready to help all the people that are going to be displaced from that, at least I don’t think that we can.”
“What I want to see is that we build up the community and take care of the whole community, not just cater to some while some others go without.”
Thompson hopes to develop policies that support development but also support landlords that work for and with low to moderate income residents.