Lima City Council Passes Multiple Ordinances Aimed to Improve Economic and Living Opportunities for Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO)-
It was a busy Monday night at Lima City Council as multiple pieces of legislation were passed to help spur the economy and boost living conditions in the city.
First, Lima City Council approved a microenterprise program that re-allocates $108,000 of unused CDBG funds for historically disadvantaged populations of business owners who are under the required 80% of area median income to qualify for a 1 year forgivable loan of up to $5,000. Council also approved legislation to establish "The Safe at Home" program which would provide senior and disabled residents up to 80% of the area median income with a 5 year forgivable loan of up to $7,500 to make their homes more accessible. Lastly, Council approved "The Better Together Home Repair Program" where residents up to 100% of the area median income and who are paying more than 30% of their gross income on housing costs are eligible to receive a repayable loan of 0% to 1% interest up to a maximum of $35,000. With these pieces of legislation passed, city leaders aim to help residents and are looking forward to the next steps.
"Our goal is to have a more stable, vibrant, viable community, and the next steps are just really come in to the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods or call or email, and we'll get you an application for any of these programs and get you signed up," says Andria Perkins, Director of Housing and Neighborhoods, City of Lima.
Also at Monday night's meeting, Lima City Council recognizes Carol Snider for her 60 years of service to the City of Lima.