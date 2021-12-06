Lima City Council met and voted on legislation on playground equipment and a settlement with large drug manufacturers.
Council voted to approve a measure that would allow the mayor to execute all appropriate documents for the city to participate in the proposed settlement for Ohio with Johnson and Johnson and other distributors regarding the opioid crisis. The agreement was reached earlier this year around the nation and will see just over $800 million in aid here in Ohio. The city does not know how much they would receive from the settlement as they wait to see how many other entities participate in the settlement but hope it can help offset the cost of the epidemic.
Tony Geiger, law director of the City of Lima said, “At the end of the day hopefully it will mean an appreciable amount of money comes to the city’s coffers to help offset the expenses that the city has experienced due to the opioid epidemic.”
Council also entered into contract with David Williams Company to purchase and install playground equipment into Faurot Park.