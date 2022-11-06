Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
Council has been asked to approve a tax abatement for CDC Real Estate Holdings, LLC for the purchase and improvements of 201 South Central Avenue. The tax abatement will be for 75% of the increased property tax valuation for the rehabilitation of the building for 10 years. The CDC Real Estate Holdings is looking to invest around $800,000 to buy and renovate the building, so it can be used by small businesses, retail, or a restaurant. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023 and last a little over a year.
Council will also be voting to set the pay for the newly created position of Communications/Public Information Officer for the City of Lima. The pay would be $65,000 a year and benefits. Lima City Council will be holding their next meeting November 7th at 7pm at City Council Chambers. A
