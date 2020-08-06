The school year is quickly approaching and the Lima City School District is trying to help their students be prepared for whatever this year may bring by passing out free backpacks and school supplies.
The drive-thru giveaway replaced their traditional back to school celebration this year because of COVID. Different staff members in the district handed out the backpacks in the parking lot of Freedom Elementary School, and had a line of cars wrapping around the property waiting to get their hands on some school supplies.
The principal at freedom elementary says that it’s important for the school to support their students, especially at a time like this.
“I just hope they know that we’re here for them, even during this difficult time that we’re here to supply them with whatever they need, school supplies, whatever,” says principal Chandra Nuveman.
Several organizations and businesses in the community donated to the event making it possible to distribute 380 backpacks plus dozens of extra bags of school supplies. Nuveman says that if any family is struggling this year with their child’s school supplies to reach out to their school.