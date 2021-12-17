It was a day full of activities in schools all around the region as they prepare for the Christmas Break.
At Lima City Schools Unity Elementary, students made their way from room to room for a handful of fun projects. Cards being made for area nursing home residents, holiday jeopardy being played full of trivia knowledge, and even time spent with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each of the students got a Spartan Bag full of goodies to take home. The day is always a great experience for everyone in the building.
Unity Principal Tricia Winkler explains, “So, I’m seeing a lot of learning, but it’s transferred from what they’ve learned in the classroom in their expectations and their behavior. So, the kids know we’re leaving with learning today.”
Winter break started with an early release today and Winkler encourages parents to keep their children mentally active during the 2 weeks off. Easy things like promoting math skills at the grocery store.
Winkler suggests, “When you’re going to the grocery store talk about the prices talk about how many 3 boxes of cereal would cost as opposed to 2 boxes of cereal or apples per pound. Any type of everyday math will work and if you have a computer, they can always get on I-Ready and still continue to work on I-Ready or just pick up a book.”
One of the highlights of their today was an indoor snowball fight where Principal Winkler appeared to be the target. Lima City Schools are back in the classroom on January 3rd.
