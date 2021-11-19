Following your dreams was the message from a visiting artist at the Lima City Schools.

A-Larenee Davis is a multi-disciplinary artist who not only sings opera but acts and even dabbles in the textile arts. As a seasoned artist working on stage and in films, she encouraged students to become emersed in the arts as they are all intertwined.

A-Larenee Davis shared why she believes so much I the arts, “Arts is important. Creating is important. It pushes humanity forward. It’s essential to humanity and it’s a safe haven for a lot of young people. And I want to show hem that there’s possibilities, so many possibilities.”

Davis is currently featured nationally in the Samsung Galaxy Flip phone campaign commercials.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.