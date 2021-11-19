Following your dreams was the message from a visiting artist at the Lima City Schools.
A-Larenee Davis is a multi-disciplinary artist who not only sings opera but acts and even dabbles in the textile arts. As a seasoned artist working on stage and in films, she encouraged students to become emersed in the arts as they are all intertwined.
A-Larenee Davis shared why she believes so much I the arts, “Arts is important. Creating is important. It pushes humanity forward. It’s essential to humanity and it’s a safe haven for a lot of young people. And I want to show hem that there’s possibilities, so many possibilities.”
Davis is currently featured nationally in the Samsung Galaxy Flip phone campaign commercials.