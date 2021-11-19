It’s a break from their normal daily classes as some Lima City School students got to draw their own conclusions today.
Students at Lima’s South Science and Technology Magnet School studying the “Scientific Method” as part of the “Science Enhancement for Science Advancement” program. Today hey were trying to make the perfect glass of Kool-Aid by using the method to determine how much sugar to use to sweeten their drink. Educators say the students enjoy the outside source of teaching.
Katie Hemmert teaches kindergarten to 5th grade science at South and had this to say, “I think it’s kind of nice to give them someone new every once in a while. It gives them that hands on experience of what we’ve been learning in class. It just gives them a chance to learn it in a different way.”
The “SESA” program is sponsored by several industrial companies and has been in the Lima City Schools since 1989.