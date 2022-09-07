The Lima City School District and Downtown Lima Inc. are teaming up with a new program to get the community to come out and see what they both have to offer.
The "Like a BOSS" is short for Bring On the Spartan Spirit. Organizers hope the program will encourage more visitors to school events and downtown businesses by giving members of the public and district an incentive to come out to participating events. To get started, reach out to the school to get a Spartan pride yard sign.
You only need to attend twelve out of eighteen possible events throughout the school year to be entered into the raffle. The initiative aims to show people Lima City Schools has plenty of non-athletic events for students and families to enjoy.
To get your Like a BOSS card, you can contact Beth Jokinen at 419-996-3411, by email at bjokinen@limacityschools.org, or pick up your yard sign and card in the main office of any of the district's school buildings.
Press Release from Lima City Schools:The Lima City Schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. unveiled a new partnership today designed to boost pride and bring more people to school events and to downtown Lima.
Superintendent Jill Ackerman and Downtown Lima, Inc. Executive Director Betsy Billingsley introduced the Spartan Like a B.O.S.S. (Bring On the Spartan Spirit) contest at a press conference at South Science and Technology Magnet School.
The initial phase of the program is to distribute “We Love Our Spartans” yard signs around the community. When supporters get their yard signs, they will also receive a Spartan Like a B.O.S.S. card.
People who complete the tasks on the card this school year will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including a Downtown Lima Experience (dinner, show at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center and a night at the Wingate).
The B.O.S.S. card will include attending student sporting events, concerts and art shows, visiting a downtown business, submitting a picture with the yard sign, and supporting the Lima City Schools and downtown Lima in various other ways. The card contains 18 tasks; Any 12 need to be completed for the chance to win prizes.
There will be someone to stamp the cards at the various events and locations. Cards must be turned back in by May 19, 2023.