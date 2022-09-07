The Lima City School District and Downtown Lima Inc. are teaming up with a new program to get the community to come out and see what they both have to offer.

The "Like a BOSS" is short for Bring On the Spartan Spirit. Organizers hope the program will encourage more visitors to school events and downtown businesses by giving members of the public and district an incentive to come out to participating events. To get started, reach out to the school to get a Spartan pride yard sign.

