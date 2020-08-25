Ohio High School Athletic departments across the state are scurrying to get attendance policies set before the official kickoff to football this Friday.
Lima City Schools has released their policy for those who can attend home games. The stadium normally seats 5,000 but COVID regulations from the state are only allowing 15% capacity, which is 750 people in attendance at Spartan Stadium. The athletic department believes what they have decided on will be fair to those participating students and their families.
Lima City School Athletic Director John Zell explains, “What we have decided as a league is to give 4-tickets to each player, each cheerleader and each member of the band to give out to their family. So again, we are just really focusing on the immediate family of all the participants. So, there’s going to be probably limited to no general admission tickets available.”
Students will be given two tickets for family members to attend away games. The school is also working on live streaming games with a nominal cost to view to make up for the number of tickets not being sold due to the coronavirus. They will be posting more about that on their social media pages. Lima Senior is on the road this Friday taking on Toledo Central Catholic in Toledo.