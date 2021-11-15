Lima City Schools discuss federal funding

The Lima School District held a meeting to discuss how they spend money from the federal government.
Special education and Title 1 funds were discussed at the annual meeting. Title 1 funds are funds that are used for students that are in need of educational help either by supplying extra training for teachers, purchasing one-on-one devices or implementing new literacy programs. The school districts biggest spending using the funds was for instruction and professional services, to provide training for teachers to better serve those students identified as in need of help.
Laura Warement, Title 1 and Federal Programs Coordinator for Lima City Schools said, “I’m very happy with the services we are able to provide in this district. I think that we work really, really hard to make sure that every student achieves a quality education.”
The next meeting to discuss funding will be in the fall of 2022.