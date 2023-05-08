Lima City Schools Hire Heather Sharp to Serve as District's Next Treasurer

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Schools Board of Education hired the district's next treasurer at Monday night's board meeting.
Heather Sharp has been selected to fill the district's treasurer position and replaces Shelly Reiff who departed Lima City Schools in January. Sharp began her time at Lima City Schools in 2002 as an administrative assistant and then fulfilled the accounting supervisor role with the Treasurer's Office in 2013. In 2018, Sharp left the district to pursue two positions as assistant treasurer at the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in Paulding County and, more recently, as assistant treasurer at the Allen County Educational Service Center. Now, Sharp is ready to return to begin a new chapter in her life.
"One of the best things that I've been able to do is study under some of the best treasurers that I've had from Ryan Stechschulte... Shelly Reiff... Karla Wireman. I have been able to learn so much from so many people. I believe in this district so much and the mission, which is to create a climate in which every student can learn. I just have always loved the loyalty, the commitment for the staff, for the school, and I feel like that's what makes the Lima City Schools so special and so different," says Heather Sharp, New Treasurer, Lima City Schools.
Sharp's first day on the job will be May 22nd.