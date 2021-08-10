Lima City Schools hold supply giveaway

Summer has come and is nearly gone, and that means that school is about to start up again.
Lima City Schools held their Back to School Celebration and Giveaway as school is about to be back in session. Any kid in school within Allen County was able to come out Tuesday afternoon and pick out school supplies, enjoy some food, and have some fun. All the items were donated by local organizations, churches, and businesses within the community. Last year the event was a drive-thru-only event, but this year they are happy to be able to interact with students.
Jill Ackerman, Superintendent for the Lima City Schools said, “We were happy to be able to do a drive-thru, but it’s never the same until you can stand and have conversations with kids and families, talk about summer, get them excited for school, focus on the goals that we’re working on here, so that ability to have discussions and talk with everybody is that human element of it is really what makes it special.”
Lima City Schools' first day of school will be on Wednesday, August 18th.