The Lima City School District is taking an annual celebration virtual this year.
Lima City Schools’ annual “Celebrate Public Schools: Experience the Spartan Pride Week” kicked off Monday evening on Facebook Live. The festivities began with “Straight Talk with the Superintendent” and goes through Thursday with other events such as baking, trivia, and videos highlighting each school and the district’s programs. Monday night, Superintendent Jill Ackerman took questions from the public and reflected on the past school year and is feeling good about the remainder of the school year.
She said, “I’m just really proud of the whole staff. Everybody from the bus drivers, to the cooks, to the custodians, the teachers, the administrators, everybody really had to overcome a lot of fear, put their heads together to figure out best protocols to make it happen and I feel really good about it because we are well on our way into the fourth quarter and we’re going to make it through the school year.”
You can find these events on their Facebook throughout the week at https://www.facebook.com/LimaCitySchools.