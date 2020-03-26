The Lima City Schools is making some changes in how it provides meals moving forward during the COVID-19 health emergency. In an effort to minimize contact, meals will be brought out to families’ vehicles. We ask that people open their trunks so that meals can be placed directly in. The next meal distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 30. Students will receive five days’ worth of meals. Students can get meals at all our buildings.
Starting April 6 (if we are not back in school), the sites will only be Freedom, Heritage, Independence and Unity elementary schools, Liberty Arts Magnet, North Middle School and Lima Senior High School.
We will no longer distribute meals at South Science and Technology Magnet School or West Middle School after this coming Monday. Participation at those sites have been low. We believe families from the schools are choosing to get meals from buildings located closer to their homes.
Food pantries at North, Heritage, Freedom and Unity elementary schools will be open Monday, March 30. Call the school to schedule pick up.
Students are required to continue working online from home via platforms like Schoology, Remind, ClassDojo and Google Classroom. Teachers will continue to post assignments on these platforms and students and parents should continue checking these.
In an effort to adhere to the Governor’s “stay at home” orders, paper copies are not available at this time. We will take into consideration students who do not have access to the internet.
We urge parents and staff to email teachers and use the various platforms to stay in touch. Limited staff will be in the buildings from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, but not the rest of the week.
Credit Recovery Session 5 students will be hearing from Mrs. Collins next week with their Apex login information.