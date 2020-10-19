Lima City Schools honored a club in the community for their work with children Monday evening.
At the Lima City School Board meeting they presented the Kiwanis Club of Lima with the Ohio School Boards Association’s Northwest Region Excellence in the Community Service Award. The club not only invests in the student clubs at Lima schools, but invests in the school district with back to school supply giveaways, donations of coloring books, and food items for the school pantry. The organization is thrilled to receive this award and looks forward to shaping young kids into leaders.
Robert Day, Secretary for the Kiwanis Club of Lima said, “It means a lot that we were recognized for what we do in the community with our students at Lima City School system.”
He continued saying, “We have approximately 300 members of the Kiwanis family in the Lima City School system and they do all sorts of volunteer work, fundraising, and learn to be leaders.”
The award was originally going to be presented to them at the associations spring dinner but was cancelled due to COVID-19.