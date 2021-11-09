Lima City School's Spartan Inn is back in business

If you’re looking for a quick bite to eat for a good price, check out the culinary arts department of the Lima City Schools.
The Spartan Inn opened its doors to the public today. The first time since the pandemic began. The program teaches junior and seniors what it takes to make it in the restaurant business. They have been serving staff and administration in a soft opening the last couple of weeks to get their feet wet. Some students just wanted to learn how to cook, and others are looking at a career in food service.
Junior Miracle Manubl says, “I wanted to further my education in the culinary arts so I can be better at my craft.”
Junior Rylan Watson adds, “This was just something I just had thought of what if I learn how to cook? I wasn’t thinking about what I was going to do after.”
Culinary and Food Management Instructor Lauren Bondrowski explains, “Opening Day is pretty crazy because we’ve done a trial run with staff for the last couple of weeks but we’re opening to the public. So, we’re feeding a lot more people, which is exciting. It’s nerve-racking making sure everybody is doing the right thing and we’re ready to go making good food.”
The Spartan Inn is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. They have dine-in and carry-out of a hot buffet, soup, salads, and desserts along with a drink. All this for only 7 dollars. It’s located in the northwest wing of the high school, located at 1 Spartan Way Lima OH 45801.