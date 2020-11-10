Lima City Schools students learn about famous Ohioans in a unique way

Dozens of famous Ohioans making a stop at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet School Tuesday in a special way.
These 4th graders have been studying Ohio natives that made a name for themselves in the public eye. Each student picked a person that sparked their interest. Actors, athletes, artists, and more were represented as the children learned all they could about them to give a presentation to other classmates.
4th Grader Dylan Mitchell tells about her famous Ohioan, “I’m Guy Fieri and I’m a chef and TV star a Food Network star. When he was younger, he started to develop a passion for food.”
4th grader Ryleigh Hodde shares information on her Famous Ohioan, “My character is George Bellows and I like to paint. He was born on August 12, 1892, and he is from Columbus Ohio.”
Theatre and Dance instructor Joanna Walt adds, “They’re able to learn things in a different way using different multiple intelligences. So, they can get it in their bodies when they’re moving. They really memorize things and when they memorize things, they get to know the material and actually are able to say who these people are and why they’re famous.”
This year they added music and singing into their integrated lesson plan of history and English.