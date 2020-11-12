Lima City Schools uses grant to improve COVID-19 safety for students

Lima City Schools are continuing to work toward preventing the spread of COVID-19 between their students.
The Lima City Schools Food Service Department recently got a “No Hungry Kid School Nutrition” grant from the Children’s Hunger Alliance. The $24,000 grant was used toward creating a more cautious lunchtime at Heritage Elementary School and North Middle School.
Additional lunch tables were purchased along with a new ID scanning system to help with social distancing and to minimize surfaces touched by students.
Carrie Woodruff, the food service director for Lima City Schools says, “It’s so important to make sure that the kids are being taken care of. They used to have to put the pin pads in and every child would touch our stations. Now, they just scan their card and they’re good to go.”
Half of the gymnasium at Heritage Elementary is being used as a new cafeteria area where the tables and chairs purchased by the grant are being used.