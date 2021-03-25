Lima city taxes due May 17th

Since Uncle Sam has extended the date Americans have to file their taxes the City of Lima is following suit.
Residents will also have until May 17th to file. The city tax office will assist in filing by appointment only. The city building is still locked due to COVID-19 protocol and you will need to call 419-221-5245 to schedule an appointment. They ask you to bring all your documents to speed up the process.
Lima City Tax Supervisor Chris Fast explains, ‘Everyone will need to have their W-2’s and any schedules that they have for that year. But the Lima residents will also need their federal 10-40 to file their city taxes. But other than that, it’s the same as it has been in previous years.”
The City Income Tax Department will hold their assistance day on Saturday, May 15th from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their office on the first floor of the city building in Town Square. You must call and make an appointment.