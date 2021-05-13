The Lima Civil Service Board met with city department heads today to discuss changing a rule that affects city employees.
Rule 12 is a regulation that has existed within city policy for a while now. It describes what is acceptable political activity for classified city employees while they are on duty. The Civil Service Board has brought it back to the table for review of the verbiage, so it's easier for hired employees to understand. The Civil Service Board President, Pilate Bradley, says it's been years since the rule's creation, and it's time to catch up to speed.
"You know many of the rules that we have been working on revising and getting them updated, because they have existed for several years just in a different timeframe," Bradley explains. "And so, now we're in 2021. So, hey what do they look like now and how do we administer them in today's society?"
Bradley says the next steps include working on the proposed changes and presenting a revised rule to Lima City Council for approval.