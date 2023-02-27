LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Lima City Council approves the creation of the Community Entertainment District, but only after current business owners raised objection to it. The district will run mainly along Main St. from Grand Ave. to Fourth St., and will include a combination of restaurants, retail, educational, and art establishments.
Plus, 15 more liquor licenses could be sold for new businesses in the district. Some current business owners in the area were concerned about adding that many new licenses to that designated area and bringing in a business that could be questionable.
While others people welcomed the chance to be able to get one of the new licenses to start their own business. But council does have some options when it comes to licenses.
“Council does have an opportunity to object to any issuance of liquor licenses and the issuance of liquor licenses will still be controlled on the state level and go through the same check and balances and validation process as normal licenses that are out on the street now,” says Mayor Sharetta Smith. “In addition to that, the entertainment district can be revoked by city council at will. So, if it becomes an issue, city council does have the authority to dissolve the entertainment district.”
Council also issued a resolution thanking retiring Lima Finance Director Steve Cleaves for his 21 years of service to the city.