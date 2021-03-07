Lima City Council will get a request to create legislation to set up a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the downtown area. 113-acre area would allow people to carry alcohol outside from noon until midnight. There will be specifically designated cups that will be used to while people have their drinks outside. Council will also get a letter of support from the downtown business within the designated area.
Council will vote on hiring a company out of Kentucky to do a feasibility study for an aquatic facility. Last year, the City of Lima closed Schoonover Pool after they found damage to the pool floor, excessive leaking, and outdated collection and filter systems.
The estimated repairs and upgrades to the pool would be more than $1 million. A new pool and aquatic center may be the best path forward. The cost of the feasibility study will be around $29,000.
Council will also discuss a public meeting to talk about making various safety improvement along Market and Main Streets in the center of the city. Those improvements include turning that intersection into a one lane roundabout and parking improvements along Main Street.
Lima City Council will meet online Monday night at 7 p.m., residents can watch the meeting on spectrum 1021.