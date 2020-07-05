With the temperature going up, heat-related illnesses in seniors will also be on the rise. Now, the yearly AC unit donation has kicked-off in Lima.
“I would just like to wave a magic wand to help everyone in this community”
6th Ward Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn is constantly reaching out to his community and making sure no one is going un-helped. Today, he started delivering AC units to seniors around Lima, something he does every year. Glenn’s main concern is the health of the seniors in the area who could experience heat-related illnesses without relief from the heat with an AC.
Roberta Brown-Beasley was the first to receive one this year.
“This is going to do me a wonder of good. I hope it will have my health and everything else feeling better in there,” says Brown-Beasley.
This year’s air conditioning donations are off to a good start, with one community member donating four brand new units, one of which Brown-Beasley received. If you would like to donate toward Glenn’s cause, you can reach him at 905-9572.