Lima dental office damaged during fire

A two-alarm fire causes serious damage to a Lima Dentist office. The Lima Fire Department was called out to Miller Dental Associates around 4 pm. Saturday afternoon.
Flames were seen coming from the second story of the building when they arrived. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the blazed seriously damaged the second and third stories of the building. Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause. The damage is estimated around $50,000.