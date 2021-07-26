Lima Detachment of Marine Corps League holding "Fat Kid BBQ" fundraiser

They served our country, and they are continuing to serve our community.
The Marine Corps League, Lima detachment works all year to foster the ideals of Americanism and patriotic volunteerism. They provide support to transitioning Marine families, military funeral honors and support Toys for Tots, and many other local organizations.
Lima Commandant Thomas Martin explains, “What we are is we’re a group of veterans, Marine Corps veterans and other service veterans that gather every 3rd Thursday day of the month and just discuss plans.”
To accomplish those plans, the league is holding a fundraiser featuring Fat Kid BBQ on Saturday August 14th for $12 a meal. Tickets are on sale now and you can get them by calling 419-302-6863 or 419-236-1988. You can also get them at their offices located at 330 North Elizabeth Street Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The drive-through-only meals will be picked up at the rear of the Veteran’s Food Pantry on West North Street.