The Lima Elks paid it forward, helping out kids with disabilities with a donation Tuesday afternoon.
The Lima Elks Lodge #54 presented a $10,000 check to the Children’s Developmental Center located inside of Lima Memorial Health System. The Children’s Developmental Center serves special needs children providing developmental pre-school services, transition services, toddler classes, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. The donation will go to help around 45 kids who are part of the center and is one way the Elks give back to the kids in the community.
Jim Plumb, exalted ruler of the Lima Elks Lodge #54 said, “It’s a good charity and like I have said we gave to in the past at least the past 10-15 years at least.”
He continued, “It’s a great feeling to help the kids in the community.”
If you are interested in learning more about the services they offer, visit childrensdevelopmentalcenterlima.org.