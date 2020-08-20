Once again, the Lima Elks Lodge #54 giving back to the community.
Seeing a need, the Lodge has donated an external defibrillator and 5 first aid kits to the Lima Park Rangers. Many times they can be the first on the scene of a medical emergency especially in the parks or at the city reservoirs. Time is of the essence in these types of emergencies and now the rangers will be prepared for that possible life and death situation.
Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli explains, “We’ve been that first responder several times and it’s really great that we can work in partnership with the Lima Elks and the local community that all lives matter within our community and we want to take care of our community in the best way that we can.”
Lima Elks member Jean Zink adds, “Well, we have availability of an Ohio Elks Association Community Service Award. They only allow so many of these in the state of Ohio and this is the equipment he found that was in need within his department and it was in a range we were able to afford.”
The donation of the equipment was around $1,300. The gear is already out and in service with the rangers.