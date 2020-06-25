The City of Lima could be seeing a new sister city relationship in the near future.
A friendship agreement has been made between the city and the Village of Gomoa Assin Mampong in the central region of Ghana. Representative Ben Brako presented Lima Mayor David Berger a decorative bowl in honor of their friendship. Brako says that his village is looking to learn more about farming and how to become more productive and Berger says this will be an opportunity to learn more about global relationships.
Ben Brako Sub-Chief of Gomoa Assin Mampong explains, “Increase their productivity and stuff like that. So, want to be able to arrange for them to have intermediate technology and train them how to use it with extension services and stuff like that. We can improve their acreage and irrigation and stuff like that.”
Lima Mayor Berger adds, “I think it’s always important for us to understand the opportunity and limits that any culture will brings. With that, we become aware of potential for business relationships, potential for travel, the potential for cultural exchange, all of which mean our lives become richer.”
Lima already has a sister city relationship with Harima-Cho, Japan, and is exploring one with Varanasi, India. Brako is hoping a Lima delegation will be able to travel to his village in January.