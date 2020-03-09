The Lima Exchange Club recognizes area students as they overcome adversity in their lives.
The club presented its annual Accepting the Challenge of Excellence, or A.C.E., Awards to ten students. The award is given to students who have made a great change in their lives during high school, and have often overcome obstacles.
All of the winners were awarded $200, and an overall winner was picked from the bunch - was Laura Johnson from Elida High School. Growing up, Johnson's family and eventually she was addicted to drugs, but after some major events in her life, she's on track to graduate from school on time and wants to help others as a career.
"I worked very hard; I did online classes as well as going to regular school to try and catch up, and graduate on time," Laura said. "I would like to be a social worker and help kids like me, because I know what it's like, I've been through it."
2020 A.C.E. Award winners include:
Mason Dotson, Allen East
Sadie Beck-Pritchard, Apollo JVS
Shane Stephens, Bath
Haley Teman, Delphos St. John's
Laura Johnson, Elida
Arianne Vorise, LCC
Hannah Acosta, Perry
Alyssa Nguyen, Shawnee
Maverick Mohr, Spencerville
Carol Smith, Temple Christian
Laura received an additional $500 as the overall winner and will now be able to compete for the district and national Exchange Club A.C.E. scholarships.