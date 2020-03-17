The Lima Exchange Club recognizing some local students with their "Youth of the Year" award. 

The club usually holds a luncheon to present the awards, but like all other service club meetings, they have been cancelled.   13 students from around Allen County were selected by their schools for their academic and extra-curricular excellence.   Here is the list of the students picked for “Youth of the Year”

Anamya Truex – Allen East High School

Aneesa Bott – Apollo Career Center

Fayme Gandhi – Bath High School

Madison Fleece – Bluffton High School

Megan Weitzel – Delphos Jefferson High School

Abby Hensley – Delphos St. John High School

Jon Frueh Jr. – Elida High School

Brandon Goldsberry – LCC High School

Ta’tiana Groston – Lima Senior High School

Pierson Lauck – Perry High School

Joel Timmermeister – Shawnee High School

Olivia Goecke – Spencerville High School

Lydia Bassett – Temple Christian High School

All students will get at $200 scholarship.  Megan Weitzel from Delphos Jefferson was picked as the overall “Youth of the Year.”  She will get an additional $500 Scholarship and will have the chance to win a $1,000 at the state convention.  

 

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.