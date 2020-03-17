The Lima Exchange Club recognizing some local students with their "Youth of the Year" award.
The club usually holds a luncheon to present the awards, but like all other service club meetings, they have been cancelled. 13 students from around Allen County were selected by their schools for their academic and extra-curricular excellence. Here is the list of the students picked for “Youth of the Year”
Anamya Truex – Allen East High School
Aneesa Bott – Apollo Career Center
Fayme Gandhi – Bath High School
Madison Fleece – Bluffton High School
Megan Weitzel – Delphos Jefferson High School
Abby Hensley – Delphos St. John High School
Jon Frueh Jr. – Elida High School
Brandon Goldsberry – LCC High School
Ta’tiana Groston – Lima Senior High School
Pierson Lauck – Perry High School
Joel Timmermeister – Shawnee High School
Olivia Goecke – Spencerville High School
Lydia Bassett – Temple Christian High School
All students will get at $200 scholarship. Megan Weitzel from Delphos Jefferson was picked as the overall “Youth of the Year.” She will get an additional $500 Scholarship and will have the chance to win a $1,000 at the state convention.