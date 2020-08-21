Gun violence is trending upwards in Lima. Since June 1, there have been 27 cases involving guns.
Twice in three days this week, law enforcement were called out for shots fired. Lima has seen six people die from gunfire this year. By Aug. 20 of 2019 Lima police handled 30 firearm assaults. In that same time frame for 2020, more than double of that has been handled, with 61 cases.
"So like much of the nation, we are seeing an increase in gun violence," said Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin. "I believe there’s a variety of reasons that can be attributed to, but certainly much of it we’ve been able to attribute it to ongoing conflict between various groups of people within the community."
Just as they’ve done in the past, LPD continues their increased enforcement in the high crime areas, just by being visible. Also during traffic stops, if there’s probable cause within the law, Martin says officers are keeping an eye out for guns. But in a time when there's a lot of mistrust in the police across the country, he believes that can be calmed by educating the public.
"In addition for giving them a warning for the violation they committed that got them stopped, we need to explain to them the full why," said Martin. "As to the reason for the stop. And again, let them know that we are focusing efforts in that area in order to keep them safer from the violence."
Martin says that remains a responsibility of the police and the community.
'There are people in this community that knows these things that are going on," Martin said. "There are people here that are normally going to know before the fact that somebody’s picking up a gun to go out and shoot someone else. And we need those people to step up.
If they see someone picking up a gun they have a responsibility to tell them ‘Put the gun down.’ And that might sound a little simple sometimes, but sometimes that peer pressure or that pressure from family can help to keep somebody from making a mistake. That's not only going to perhaps take someone else's life but is totally going to ruin their life."
Martin feels like the C.O.P program was making strides to reach out to those that don’t trust police, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to those events.