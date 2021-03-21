The Lima Family YMCA is gearing up for summer and invite your children to come along.
Their summer day camp is back and is planning to provide a safe and memorable experience for children age 6 to 12 years old. This past year has been tough on everyone and the YMCA is ready to bring some normalcy back to being a kid.
Asiah Stewart, Camp Coordinator had this to add, “We want to take that holistic approach where we’re going to focus on their social and emotional needs with mindfulness activities. Especially with the pandemic happening a lot of kids we see are angry. So, we want to make sure how are some other ways we can take that anger out in a healthy positive aspect.”
The camp begins on Monday, May 31st, and runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, log onto https://limaymca.net/ or call 419-223-6045.