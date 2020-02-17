Kids just being kids on Monday at the Lima Family YMCA.
It was the Y’s No School Fun Day and we caught up with participants taking a dip in the pool on this President’s Day Holiday. The day is designed for kids kindergarten to 4th grade to keep them engaged on days school is not in session. All activities are supervised and swim time is always a highlight for the kids.
Youth and Teen Director Dave Michel says, “We have to juggle doing swim tests for those who are able to swim and getting life jackets for those who aren’t quite comfortable and kind of judging on the in-between. It’s a lot at first but once all the kids know the rules and they know what the expectations are they do a really good job of behaving in the pool and making it fun for everyone.”
The next No School Days will be Good Friday and the Monday after Easter. The cost is $15 for Y-members and $20 for non-members. Register by calling the Lima Family YMCA at 419-223-6045.