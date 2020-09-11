A local factory was evacuated as a two-alarm fire that started in a furnace climbs to the roof.
The Lima Fire Department was called out to Randall Bearings before 8:30 a.m. The fire started in a blower in one of their furnaces, climbed the flue, and damaged the roof above. All of the employees were able to get out safely and the Shawnee Fire Department was called in for support. The fire department had the blaze under control in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is unknown how much the damage will cost to repair.