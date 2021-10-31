Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s is helping equip the Lima Fire Department with some lifesaving gear. The medical center donated four Automated External Defibrillators and two AutoPulse machines to the department. The donation is worth 40 thousand dollars and help with patients that are in cardiac distress. The AutoPulse will perform CPR on a patient on its own and will free up an EMTs to attend other things to save people’s life as they are being rushed to the hospital.
“The one thing about the machine, it never stops,” says Chief Andy Hefner of the Lima Fire Department. “A human being, you are moving you are transporting a patient you are going to have to stop, and you are going to restart your CPR. This machine never stops performing CPR. That’s amazing because it continues to have that life blood flowing through the body.”
Hefner says the department already has the AutoPulse machine, and with this donation, now they are able put it on all their ambulances.