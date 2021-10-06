The Lima Fire Department getting a new class of firefighters as they take their oath of service this morning.
Chief Andy Heffner introducing the 10 new hires saying they got the best of the best. After the last civil service test, they had 30 candidates to chose from to fill the positions. While authorized for 84 firefighters the Chief says that they are up to 71 with the new hires which is what they normally run with. The new firefighters say they are excited to be on the department and to get started serving and protecting the city of Lima.
Angelo Fox of Lima was sworn in today and adds, “It’s just something I really wanted to do and I’m glad and very blessed to have the opportunity to be here with the city I grew up in so I can serve the community that helped make me who I am today”
Chief Andy Heffner is impressed with the new hires, “That is a large amount of fire fighters to hire for a department of 70 people. That’s 1/7th of your force. We had the ability to hire 3 more but we thought it would be best for us to wait and get these guys trained up and then hire more next year.”
Heffner says they will be holding another civil service test in January and hope to hire several more firefighters after that.