A local partnership in our community has made another COVID-19 vaccine clinic available in Lima.
Fresh-N-Faded hair salon in Lima, with the help of Mercy Health St. Rita's, will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 18th. The clinic runs from 10 A.M. until noon, and all walk-in appointments are welcome.
Lima councilman Derry Glenn has been working hard to make the vaccine more available to the community, so he’s happy to see the salon owner Leandre Johnson and Mercy Health willing to extend their hands.
Glenn says, “He’s always in our community working hard, and Mercy Health is the same way. We put this together, and wow! I’m excited, and I’m just blessed that I have good people in our community that want to help out. When you ask them to come to the table, they’re at the table.”
He also says that he is working on getting vaccine clinics set up at New Hope Baptist Church & Heir Force Academy in Lima. Dates for those clinics are yet to come.