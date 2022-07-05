Lima holding public meeting for new Lima Community Aquatic Center

The City of Lima is looking for input about the future Lima Community Aquatic Center.
They will be holding a public meeting on July 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the City Club. There the residents can ask questions and comment on the site selection process, the pool study, and the cost of the project. Back in fall 2020, the City of Lima determined that the Schoonover Pool would be too costly to repair and open for another season. So, they have been working on developing a plan to replace the pool with a new aquatic center. The cost is projected to be just under $9 million.
“It’s quite sizeable, but the original Schoonover pool was built in the WPA days, as a lot of pools were and it obviously it's seen better days,” says Lima Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer. “That pool is almost 80, closer to 100. It is a huge investment, yes. But it is going to last 40 to 50 years.”
Niemeyer says they have gotten money from the state and have money coming from Lima City Schools and federal funding to help offset the cost of construction. The pool public meeting is Thursday, July 21st from 5 to 8 pm at the City Club located at 144 S. Main St.3rd Floor Ball RoomLimaOH45801. City officials will be able to answer any questions and take comments during that time.
