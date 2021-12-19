We are just days away from Christmas, and local health officials are afraid that people will be sharing more than joy when they get together with friends and family. They say a recent surge of COVID- 19 cases and hospitalizations is partially to blame because of Thanksgiving gatherings. Around 90% of the people admitted into local hospitals with the coronavirus are unvaccinated. They are afraid that with Christmas and New Year’s Eve a week after, they will continue to see higher numbers of both at the start of 2022.
”It’s very concerning to us, because probably if it is anything like the last few weeks, the entire month of January could very well be a surge month,” says Dr. Dennis Morris, Chief Medical Officer for Lima Memorial Health System. “As well as, we have flu season just starting which is also a respiratory virus.”
Both Lima Memorial and St. Ritas don’t want to strain their hospital staff even more if another surge hits at the start of the new year. So, they are making a plea for residents to get vaccinated and to think about others over the holiday season.
“We respect the fact that people are ready to get together and excited about the Christmas season being upon us. But our message to them would truly be, if you are sick, please stay home and we would also encourage people to mask whenever they can,” adds Ronda Lehman, Pres. Mercy Health-St. Ritas. “We would also want to make sure people to know they are still seeking care at the hospital if they are truly sick. But if they are looking for testing to try and use some of the other resources available for testing.”
The Omicron variant has been seen in higher number in the Northeastern part of the state, and health officials says it’s just a matter of time before it comes to our area.
