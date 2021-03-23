The Lima Kiwanis Club hitting the road on Tuesday as they visited Apollo Career Center.
They learned that Apollo Adult Education has the same accreditation as other regional colleges and universities. That they offer general programming, customized training, and a GED Aspire program. The school is one of 52 Ohio Technical Centers, one of 30 labeled centers for training excellence, and one of the most productive centers in the state. School officials say getting this information out into the community is essential.
Director of Adult Education at Apollo Career Center Tara Shepherd explains, “The Kiwanis is known really for their outreach in the community. Just equipping them with the knowledge of what adult education is and what Ohio Technical Centers can bring back to the Lima community to help adults that go back to school. But at the same time how we can help businesses up-skill their current workforce maybe some incumbent workers or just really address some of those skill gaps needs they might have.”
To learn more about the Apollo Adult Education programs log onto their website apollocareercenter.com/adult-education.