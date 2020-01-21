The Lima Kiwanis Club prides themselves on their service to children and on Tuesday they recognized the youth leadership programs they support.
They refer to it as “Kiwanis Family Day” as dozens of children and young adults from their family of clubs. There are over 350 participants in their K-Klub and Builders Clubs at each of the Lima City School buildings, the Aktion Club for adults with disabilities, and the Circle K-Club at Ohio State Lima. Students say they feel like they are making a difference and organizers say their leadership building will help them throughout life.
Hailey Hahn is in the Builders Club at Lima South and had this to say, “ It opens your eyes by helping you see how much people your age can do and how much they can make a difference and everything.”
Past Governor of Ohio District of Kiwanis Bill Snellgrove says, “The whole concept is to let then have some fun, do some service and understand the joy you get from that. Learn some leadership skills and just and just be involved in something they can take with them for a lifetime. Great friendships have been made working through these programs and that’s really important especially for kids.”
You can learn more about the Lima Kiwanis Club and their involvement in the community online at kiwaniscluboflimaohio.com.